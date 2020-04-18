Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.85. 10,451,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,683. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

