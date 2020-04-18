Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.95.

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$905.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

