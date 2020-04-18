Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 147,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. 14,092,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit