Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,467 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

FB stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,961,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The stock has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

