Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,911 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

AMGN traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

