Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 10,451,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,683. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

