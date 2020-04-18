Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. 30,696,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

