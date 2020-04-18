Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

