Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

SYBT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

