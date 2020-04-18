Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
SYBT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,589 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.