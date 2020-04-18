Stralem & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

VV traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 790,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,153. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

