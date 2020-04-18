Stralem & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 925 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,856,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.