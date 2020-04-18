Stralem & Co. Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,523,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.