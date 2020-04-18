Stralem & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stralem & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.48. 3,937,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,915. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.