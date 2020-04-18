Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $32,000 in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 1,038,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

