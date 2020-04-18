Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $60,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. 870,479 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

