Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $71,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 746,652 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after buying an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,008. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5894 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.