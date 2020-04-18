Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $72,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.06. 43,758,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

