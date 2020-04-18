Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $83,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after acquiring an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.