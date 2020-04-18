Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $96,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.93. 766,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

