Stralem & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

