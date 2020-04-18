Stralem & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,545,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.