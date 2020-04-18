Stralem & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 5,485,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

