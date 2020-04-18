Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 10,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,396,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,324,894. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

