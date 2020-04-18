Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

TMO stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.58. 2,049,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.64. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

