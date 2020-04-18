Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.1% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.59 on Friday, reaching $265.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,425. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

