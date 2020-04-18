Stralem & Co. Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $342.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

