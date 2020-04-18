Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.89. 5,065,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

