Surevest LLC Acquires 16,027 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 150,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 47,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $60.60. 16,697,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,186,476. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.