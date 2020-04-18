Surevest LLC Acquires 4,993 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 290,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 135.0% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

