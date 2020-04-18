Surevest LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Surevest LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $50.01. 8,382,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

