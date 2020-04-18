Surevest LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

