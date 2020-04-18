Surevest LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

