Surevest LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

GILD stock traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 94,141,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

