Surevest LLC Purchases 4,148 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. 15,897,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. The company has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

