Surevest LLC Sells 121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Surevest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $317.92. 3,681,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

