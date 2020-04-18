Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,717. The stock has a market cap of $240.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

