Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $135.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.26.

TDOC stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.27. 3,229,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,655 shares of company stock worth $12,599,579. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

