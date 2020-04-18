Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $193.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,655 shares of company stock worth $12,599,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

