The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 19,838,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.