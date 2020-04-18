Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.62 and its 200-day moving average is $309.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

