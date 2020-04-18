Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,130. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

