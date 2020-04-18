ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,425. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 176.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

