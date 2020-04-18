Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,566 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

