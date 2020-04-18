Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

AMGN stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

