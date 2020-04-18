Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,031,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,890. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

