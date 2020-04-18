Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $417,608,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,615,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

