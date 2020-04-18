Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,172,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

