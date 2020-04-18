Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $35.06. 10,691,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

