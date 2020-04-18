Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 31,460 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,375,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.