TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 15,495,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.