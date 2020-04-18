TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.30.
TJX Companies stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 15,495,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
